Bhopal: Seema Sharma given additional charge of PS, GAD

— By Staff Reporter | Dec 31, 2016 09:56 am
BHOPAL: The state government has assigned principal secretary, home, Seema Sharma, additional charge of general administration department (GAD) from January 1. Similarly, TRIFAC, managing director, DP Ahuja has been given additional charge of Laghu Udhyog Nigam (LUN). PS, GAD, MK Varshneya and LUN, managing director, SB Singh are retiring on December 31.

