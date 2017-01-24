Bhopal: Security beefed up ahead of Republic Day

BHOPAL: The state police have beefed up security all over the state ahead of the Republic Day. IG Law and Order, Makrand Deouskar informed The Free Press Journal that while tightening of security prior to R-Day is routine, two incidents in the recent past have made the police take special measures this year. The first is the jailbreak by SIMI activists and their subsequent liquidation in an encounter and second is the arrest of the Kulpreet Singh, who had escaped from Nabha (Punjab) jail, at Indore on January 17.

He said that the police do not have any specific intelligence inputs regarding any terror attacks being planned by any organisation or group of individuals.

The culprit of the Nabha jailbreak Kulpreet Singh and other was arrested from a flat, on January 17 in Indore.

Policemen will be combing hotels and lodges to verify the credentials of the persons staying there. Check posts will be put up at the entry points of major cities and towns.