Bhopal: Seats meant for general category given to OBC, alleges activist professor

Bhopal: Professor and activist has alleged that higher education department is not serious on roster management and has granted seats meant for the candidates of general category to the OBC (Other Backward Castes) category in recently held recruitment test for the posts of professors.

Activist DP Singh said that his petition in this matter is in the court and that the court has directed the higher education department not to provide final appointment until this matter related to implementation of roster is resolved.

Singh alleged that the officials of the higher education department are themselves in the dark about the roster and have given contradictory replies in the court, because of which they are now stuck in mess. Moreover, the way department had advertised the posts for various subjects also violate norms of reservation policy that say that in no condition reservation could exceed more than 70%.

According the figures, that Singh claims he got from the higher education department, 1251 posts belonging to the general category have been filled under backlog process by the reserve category. He has demanded that higher education department should re-verify its roster and rectify the mistakes they have done in past.