Bhopal: Searching for soul mate in evening of life

BHOPAL: A play ‘Ek Samwad Ki Yatra’ was staged at Shaheed Bhawan on Wednesday – the sixth day of the eleven-day-long Vihan International Festival of Art (VIFA). Based on play ‘Vasansi Jirnani’, penned by noted author Mahesh Elkunchwar , the play was directed by Ashish Pathak. The play depicts the irony of life where a man is searching for his soul mate in the last days of his life. He had lived a simple and peaceful life yet somewhere he finds that he has still to find the person with whom he can share his inner self. The play takes its theme from the Indian tradition that our body is like a worn out cloth and one has to leave it at a time. The plots, however, knits the reality of life wherein the struggle for existence and spiritual helplessness is finely expressed. Besides, play dance performance ‘Shiva Mantra’ was presented by Korean artist Dasom Her under ‘Purvrang’. It was fusion of different Indian classical dance forms. It is an offering to lord Shiva. A discussion of the work of two masters of Arts K.N. Panikkar and S.H. Raja was also held under art talk. Noted Hindi poet Udyan Vajpayee and art critic Prayag Shukla were chief speakers.