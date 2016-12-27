Bhopal: Scuffle with patient’s kin, Junior doctors on warpath again

BHOPAL: Hamidia hospital faced another trouble when junior doctors refused to work after son of a patient who died in the hospital beat a junior doctor on duty on Sunday night. All the junior doctors did not stop working after commissioner Ajatshatru Shrivastav’s assurance to establish police post in the hospital and new dean Dr Deepak Marawi talking to them. To register their protest they wore black armbands on Monday while working.

The incident took place at night when Imarti Devi was brought to Hamidia Hospital in unconscious state after she was rescued from a lift of Rasool Ahmed Pulmonary center. She went there to see a relative and got stuck in the lift. When she was brought to Hamidia, doctors declared her dead. Her agitated son Shankar started beating the on duty doctors, Dr Kshitij and Dr Kapil.

Though Shankar has been arrested and a case has also been registered against him but the junior doctors demanded that security should be increased in hospital. Dr Marawi informed that four policemen will always be present in three shifts at Hamidia hospital police post from now.

On the other hand, collector also visited the hospital for the third consecutive day and seemed annoyed to see no change in the conditions of the hospital. He instructed the staff to start changing their attitude towards their work and indicated chances of strict action in case anyone is found guilty of any mismanagement in the hospital. CMHO Dr Veena Sinha also visited the hospital to check for stock of medicines. She said, “Though there is not a big shortage of medicines but few medicines were out of stock. To make sure that no patient is asked to purchase medicine from outside we will provide the medicines till the new stock arrives for which orders were placed already”.