Bhopal: Scribe, who said sand mafia after him, run over by truck

Bhopal: Sandeep Sharma, a journalist with a private TV channel was crushed to death in Bhind on Monday. The incident has sent shockwaves across the State with fingers being pointed at the illegal sand mining mafia active in the region. It is suspected to be a murder as Sharma had taken up the issue of illegal sand mining in the area.

Recently, he did a string operation on alleged nexus between local police and sand mafia in Bhind. The incident occurred in front of the Kotwali police station, Sharma was rushed to a nearby hospital where succumbed to his injuries. The police have seized the truck but the driver is absconding.

Superintendent of police (SP) Prashant Khare has constituted a special investigation team (SIT) to probe into Sharma’s death. DSP Rakesh Chari, who is leading the team, is a cyber-expert. Four months ago, Sharma had filed a complaint against the then sub-divisional officer of police (SDOP) saying that his life was under threat.

In a letter to district superintendent of police (SP), Sharma had said that he might be implicated in any false case. Fearing for life, the journalist had demanded police protection, which never got. Though the police registered a case of accident, Sharma’s nephew Prashant Purohit alleged that it was a murder and demanded a probe into it.

He claimed that the truck followed Sharma as soon as he left his home. CCTV camera footage has also come out showing the truck crushing the journalist. Police officials, however, have refused to comment on it stating that they have not received the post-mortem report.

Prima facie it looks like an accident: IG

IG (Intelligence) Makrand Deoskar said that prima facie it looked like an accident. Every aspect of the case would be probed, he said, adding that an SIT has been formed and it would submit a report after carrying out the probe.

Bhadoria name popped up in Katare case too

Name of SDOP Indraveer Bhadoria had cropped up in case implicating MLA Hemant Katare. He was later shunted out. Sandeep Sharma, in a letter to SP on November 3, 2017 had claimed of a sting on the SDOP on July 27 at his bungalow. He had alleged that Bhadoria wanted revenge for the sting telecast on News World Channel. He had also mentioned that SDOP had connections with criminals and was involved in illegal sand mining from Chambal sanctuary.