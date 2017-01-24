Jobat: City’s senior journalist Kamal Parikh’s mother Kamla Bai Parikh passed away at 2 am. The news brought a wave of despair among Brahmin society members in the town. She has donated her eyes as well. This is the first eye donation from the community, 17th in Jobat and the 42nd donation made at Gayatri Shaktipeeth eye bank. Community members and co-journalists paid homage to her and prayed for strength to her family to get through this tough phase.
Bhopal: Scribe Kamal Parikh’s mother passes away
