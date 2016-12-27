Bhopal: Scope Public School organises annual fest

BHOPAL: The annual function of Scope Public Hr Sec School, Misrod was organised on Monday. Additional director, school education, DS Kushwaha was the chief guest. AISECT director Pallavi Rao Chaturvedi and Dr Poonam Prakash, nodal principal, were also present.

The students presented several colourful programmes. They presented dramas on mythological stories and English classical dramas. Folk dances and western dance were also presented. The chief guest in her address appealed the students to set their goals and work to accomplish them. The students were also awarded for their performance in academic and co-curricular activities. School principal Dr Bharati Johri presented annual report.