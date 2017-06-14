Bhopal: Scindia to lead 72-hr Cong Satyagrah

Bhopal: Congress MP Jyotiraditya Scindia will lead 72-hour satyagrah at Dussehra Maidan, TT Nagar from Wednesday. Elaborate preparations are made for the satyagrah. Around 2000 farmers will join the three-day satyagrah besides the party supporters from all over the state. Their food arrangements are also made at the ground. To give ‘Desi touch’ the leader will to sit on a cot (khatia) along with other farmers and their leaders.

The MLAs and other party office-bearers have already arrived in Bhopal and are helping in the arrangements. State Congress president Arun Yadav informed that in the satyagarh farmers and supporters from all over the state will participate. The top leaders like former chief minister Digvijay Singh, member of parliament Kamal Nath, former union minister Suresh Pachouri and many other public representative will going to participate. Former MLA Govind Singh Rajput informed that the satyagarh is been organised to protest the farmers killing done by the state government and to mark the silent protest against the anti farmer government.