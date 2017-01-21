Bhopal: Scindia offered ‘Chappan Bhog’ in belated birthday bash

BHOPAL: An example of how the followers of political leaders consider them larger than life, was witnessed in Shivpuri. The followers of Jyotiraditya Scindia offered him fifty six types of dishes known as ‘Chappan Bhog’ on his birthday. Scindia’s birthday falls on January 1. Scindia too honoured the feelings of his followers by accepting their offerings. Scindia had come to Shivpuri on Friday. The followers of Scindia, to celebrate his belated birthday, decorated his bungalow with flowers as done in temples. Scindia was offered fifty six types of dishes.

Scindia family, once Maharaja of Gwalior province, is still considered as their king by their followers.