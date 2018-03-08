Bhopal: Scindia hints at poll alliance with BSP in state

Bhopal: Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia on Wednesday backed a pre-poll alliance with Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) for the Assembly elections.

Political parties with similar ideology and thinking should come together, he said on possible alliance with BSP. “We haven’t talked yet to BSP on the alliance,” Scindia said while addressing media persons here on Wednesday.

AICC general secretary and state in-charge Deepak Bawaria, state Congress president Arun Yadav and others were also present at the press conference. Referring to the Congress win in the Mungaoli and Kolaras by-elections, Scindia claimed the MP’s public was ready for a change. “If we wish to strengthen the party, we need to work at booth level,” he said.

“It was a victory of people over money and muscle power and misuse of ministerial positions,” he said. “It was for the first time that Election Commission censured ministers and also warned the chief minister for misusing their official positions. I thank the poll body for it,” Scindia said.

On the debate over the CM face in MP, Scindia reiterated his stand that his views reflect national perspective which requires projection of a face as and when required. “On the issue of projecting a face, not just Congress but other parties also have varying strategies depending upon the situation. I have clarified that my view about it should be seen nationally (and not for Madhya Pradesh in particular). “Ultimately, the party high command will take the final decision,” Scindia told

“I am a small level worker of the Congress who has embraced whatever responsibility was entrusted on me in last 16 years,” he added. Deepak Bawaria raised the question on the dramatic raise in the BJP voters around the nation. “As per the history of the elections, when former PM Indira Gandhi won the election of 1971, than lost the election of 1977, then former MP Rajiv Gandhi won the election and other, but the vote fluctuation was around six percent.

But the BJP had won the Uttar Pradesh election with 27 percent and recent North East election with 42 per cent rise. I am not able to understand the magic of RSS and BJP”.

He added that the survey of the weak seats has been started and very shortly the candidate will be selected.