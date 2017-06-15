Bhopal: Scindia begins 72-hr ‘satyagraha’ for farmers

Bhopal: June 6 is a black day not only in history of MP but also of India. Six farmers were killed at Mandsaur on that day, violating norms of the CrPC and police manuals”, said Congress’ Chief Whip in Lok Sabha, who began his 72-hour-‘satyagraha’ at TT Nagar Dusshara Maidan on Wednesday.

A huge tent was erected on the ground and thousands of farmers and Congressmen from various part of the state were present. The satyagraha will conclude at Khalghat in Khargone district in form of a Kisan Mahapanchayat on June 17.

He further said that after killing the farmers, instead of meeting the affected families, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan began a drama, which he called a fast. “The 28-hour fast cost Rs 2.50 crore. This money could have been used to waive off the loans of some of the farmers”, he said.

Rahul Gandhi had travelled to Neemuch to meet the affected families – not as a politician but as a common man – but the state government threw him behind bars, Scindia said. “If Chouhan can hear, he should listen to the voice of the 80-year-old Kamla Bai, who is on fast for the release of her son and grandsons who are jailed for no reason”, he said.

Scindia informed that the objective of his satyagraha is to have one-to-one talks with the farmers, to collect written representations from them about their problems and grievance. A compilation of the issues of concern of farmers would be prepared and that would form the basis of Congress’ future strategy vis-a-vis the farmers.