Bhopal: Scindia announces to organise Rajay Yuva Utsav twice a year

BHOPAL: Minister for sports and youth welfare, Yashodhara Raje Scindia, addressing during prize distribution ceremony on the conclusion of ‘Rajya Yuva Utsav’ here on Wednesday, said that ‘Rajya Yuva Utsav’ will now be organised twice in a year to associate more and more youths with the event and for healthy competition.

Scindia in her address said such events provide opportunities to the youths to refine their talent and personality. She appealed to the youths not to feel disappointed on getting failure in competition as high morale leads to success one day. She awarded the winners of individual events with the cash prize of Rs 10,000, Rs 6000 and Rs 4,000. The winners of group events were given cash prize of Rs 6000, Rs 4000 and Rs 2000. The said prize money would be deposited in their bank accounts.

The youths securing first position in various events during Rajya Utsav have been selected to take part in the national Yuva Utsav to be held at Rohtak from January 12.

Sports director Upendra Jain said most of the prizes were won by players of Madhya Pradesh in the national Yuva Utsav last year. He said around 500 youths had taken part in the Rajya Yuva Utsav this time.