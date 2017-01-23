Bhopal: Science teacher debunks claims of sadhus professing superpower

BHOPAL: How a person remaining underground for hours survives and then comes out alive? How the babas take samadhi and still live? Sarika Gharu, a science teacher at a school in Hoshangabad and promoter of understanding of science behind the miracles, demonstrated how the Babas and Sadhus fake taking Samadhi or voluntary burial to prove professing their superpowers. Gharu was going to demonstrate the science behind the act at Chinar Park by herself taking Samadhi for an hour but after the intervention of police, she was not allowed.

Sarika revealed the science behind the act. She said, “For surviving in a five feet pit, one needs 5 cubic feet air for one hour. Thus, it is 120 cubic feet for 24 hours. In a pit of 50 cubic feet, like the one I made for demonstration, a person can survive easily for 10 hours. So basically there is no magic or superpower in such acts.”

Since police interrupted her for demonstrating the act without taking prior approval from competent authority, she could just explain the facts.

She also informed that she had performed this act in tribal areas to bring awareness among the members of tribal community on such superstitious beliefs.