Bhopal: Schools ignore order, run classes till late afternoon

Bhopal: Despite the orders of district administration to close schools by 1 pm, a number of schools in the state capital are continuing their classes till late afternoon. In wake of rising temperature, the district administration has ordered closure of schools at 1 pm; however, the orders went unheeded.

The Jawaharlal Nehru School (Primary Wing) and International Public school are among the educational institutions which are not adhering to the orders. Parag Agarwal, whose kid study in class second in Jawaharlal Nehru School, told Free Press that disregarding the order, the school is running second shift of the primary classes from 1 pm to 5 pm.

Prashant Sharma whose child studies in IPS school said that the school closed at 1.40 pm on Monday and also on Tuesday even when the administration has issued orders shut schools by 1 pm. However, he informed that school issued revised timings from Wednesday after the parents registered their protest. DEO and ADM did not respond to the calls.