Bhopal: School students too come in ambit of e-attendance on mobile app

Bhopal: The mobile app of school education department that was registering the attendance of teachers till now has gone a step ahead and now taken students as well in its fold. The new mobile app M-Shikshamitra covers most of the school governance works.

Secretary, school education department, Shobhit Jain informed the department that the latest mobile app, M-Shikshamitra has provisions to record attendance of students, teachers and others concerned of the school education department.

Separate provisions have been made for the teachers or students attendance where mobile network is an issue. Secretary of the department has instructed that a team should be constituted under district education officer to verify the villages or areas where mobile connectivity is an issue and send the details to the directorate before July 16.

Considering the shortcomings of the previous app, in the new app if a teacher does not have an android phone or in case of any error in the phone, one can register his/her attendance through his colleague’s phone. Attendance for teachers of all categories and other staff is necessary to be done through the app, even the staff that leaves the premises for duty work would have to register their attendance through the app.

A section of teachers had earlier demanded funds for net pack for their phones, this time provision has been made from the school’s composite grant for net pack. Teachers have been instructed to register the attendance of the students of every class also through the mobile application.

Special training sessions would be held at different places to train the teachers and other staff members about the app from July 9. “This is a mobile governance platform and most of the essential functions have been incorporated in this mobile app. Separate provisions have been made for places that face network issues,” said Shobit Jain, secretary school education department.