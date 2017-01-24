Bhopal: School students to visit State Museum

BHOPAL: A programme titled ‘Hamari Virasat’ has been launched by department of archaeology to make school students aware of state’s ancient heritage of historical and archaeological importance. All government and private schools have been urged to conduct visit of students to state museum.

Archaeology department, commissioner, Anupam Rajan said the students will be given free entry in state museum. The students will be made aware about the displayed artifacts in the museum by expert guides of the museum.

The students of Dayanand Anglo-Vedic School, BORL, Bina, visited state museum and viewed 17 galleries there.