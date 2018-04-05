Bhopal: School of Excellence is inferior cousin of Model schools

Bhopal: The students of School of Excellence run by School Education Department (SED) are getting far less facilities than being enjoyed by their counterparts at Model Schools of the MP Board. However, it is generally believed that these SED-run schools offer better facilities to its students than any other schools in the city.

The Government Subhash Higher Secondary Utkrasth School in Bhopal is considered to be the best school run by School education department. But, the school has only one virtual class with smart board and projector. The library room has been divided from the middle to make space for computer library. The water cooler was not functioning when Free Press correspondent visited the school campus on Wednesday afternoon. The classes are being conducted in rooms with blackboards and other minimal facilities. The first floor of the school building has been converted into girls’ hostel. In some of the classes the chairs were broken.

However, the Model Higher Secondary School, Bhopal run by MP Board of secondary education has digital classrooms, e-library, language laboratory, yoga hall, sports complex and others. The number of teachers is also more than the required.

The process of making the class rooms air-condition is underway. Air-conditioners were fitted in three classrooms and other will start functioning within a month, said principal SK Reniwal. Schools run by school education department are facing shortage of funds and due to which the facilities are not being upgraded.

School Education Department Joint Director Balveer Verma told Free Press he has sent proposal to the department seeking allocation of funds to digitalise classes but we are facing shortage of funds. I am sure, we will make this school equivalent to the model school in facilities this session, said Verma.