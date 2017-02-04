Bhopal: School girl’s suicide triggers communal tension in Harda

HARDA: Prohibitory orders were clamped in the town after communal tension following stone pelting at a Masjid on Friday. Situation was reported to be tense but under control till filing of the report. No one has been arrested so far and the police did not disclose the number of injured.

As per the police, people of a particular community took out a rally and staged protest against the suicide by girl after harassment by youths of another community. During the protest, they pelted stones at masjid. This led communal tension. Many were stone pelting. Police swung into action and imposed Section 144 in entire city.

A class 11 girl committed suicide due to continuous eve teasing. She hanged herself on Wednesday. The girl student was distressed by eve-teasing while her father made a complaint against the boys Salman and Farooq. They were sent to jail but few days later they were released from jail, and again they started harassing the girl. It was very difficult for her to go to the school. Victim father again made a complaint in police station on 18 November 18, 2016, then accused made the pressure for compromise and also threatened to kill them. Police have arrested seven accused under section 306, 34 and registered a case against ten people. Section 306 reads abetment of suicide.

Harda SP AP Singh said, “People of a particular community had staged protest against suicide of girl due to harassment by youth of other community. During protest, they pelted stone at masjid and then their protest led to communal tension. At present, situation is tense but under control.”