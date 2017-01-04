Bhopal: School education dept trains teachers to dispel witchcraft

BHOPAL : The school education department has launched a programme to educate the students that the witchcraft is a simple trick of science and also to fill the gap between school and the parents.

The department launched the programme ‘Jaadu Nahi Yeh Vigyan Hi’, with 15 experiments focused to educate the students.

Two teachers from every school of different districts were called to the state capital for the training.

These teachers later trained the other teachers of their districts, who later displayed the science trick in front of the students.

The additional director of Rashtriya Madhymik Siksha Abhiyan, PK Singh informed Free Press that specially in the rural areas, the problem of superstitions is very high. The witchdoctors dupe the people. Not only they fleece money but also inseminate fear among the children and the elders. These witchdoctors uses simple trick of burning the coconut, fire in water without using matchbox in front of the sick people. They also pour or take out liquid like blood using the trick and create fear.

Some times the parents think that the school is giving nothing to their children. If the children tell them reality of tricks used by the exorcists, they would have more faith on the schools and the gap between the school and the parents will certainly going to be filled.

The expenditure will be met with the school grant, given by the department every year for the programme.