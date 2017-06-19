Bhopal: School education dept fails to follow govt directive- SJP

Bhopal: Samajwadi Jan Parisad (SJP) alleges that the school education department has failed to follow cabinet decision regarding introduction of NCERT books in the state government-run schools but the department claims that they are following the government directives.

SJP national working committee member Anurag Modi informed that the chief minister and the government has decided to incorporate the NCERT courseware in the state board school, including government and private, from class 1 to 7 including 9 and 11 from academic session 2017-18.

A circular was also issued in which it was instructed that the private school have to provide the list of books including the publisher to the education department. But till date none of the school have submitted the list and no list is been displayed on the department’s website.

He alleged that the private schools are extorting money from the parents on the name of books and others. He claimed that the SJP will file case in High Court regarding the violation of the decisions. The director of Rajya Shiksha Kendra Lokesh Jatav informed that in the meeting it is decided to educate the students pursuing studies in class 1 to seven and class 9 and 11 of science, math and commerce subjects group from NCERT books from the next academic session.

The education through NCERT books will be given in class 8, 10 and 12 from the academic year 2018-19. The NCERT books will be implemented in phase wise in the schools, from 1st to 5th only mathematics and environmental science will be taught. From 6th to 8th mathematics, environmental science and science subjects will be taught.