Bhopal: School children learn tricks from SP

HOSHANGABAD: A campaign ‘Pahal’ has been run in the whole district in the direction and guidance of SP in which the tricks and tips against the child torture and harassment is being told to the school children. Police officers of the rank of SDOP, TI, SI ranks are spreading the awareness to the children and SP himself meet with the children and heard their problems, complaints and replied to their questions. SP Ashutosh Pratap Singh met with the private school children on Monday at village Rohna and solves the queries of them on this occasion TI Mahendra Singh Chouhan, Traffic SI Umshankar Dwivedi and school staff was present.