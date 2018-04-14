Bhopal: School charges Rs 1500 as development fee, irked CPCR orders probe

Bhopal: Commission for Protection of Child Rights (CPCR) has instituted an inquiry against a private school for seeking development fees from students admitted under RTE Act. While hearing the case on Friday, the commission directed the Saint Peters Convent School principal Alpna Sunil Kumar to provide all the details to the DPC who has been directed to look into the matter.

The complaint of a student brought to fore that as many as 44 students who got admission under the RTE Act were made to give development fee to the school. Parent of a student had approached the commission with the complaint that the school was charging Rs 1500 as a development fees.

The Commission chairman Dr Raghvendra Sharma informed they had summoned the school authorities with the records. “When the record was searched we found that the school had taken development fee from around 44 students, which is highly objectionable. We have instituted an inquiry into the matter,” said Sharma.

Bhopal district project coordinator (DPC) of Sarv Sikcha Abhiyan has been directed conduct the inquiry and put the report within three days. The school, however, claimed that it was charging the amount as it does not come under the RTE Act. But when asked about the RTE reimbursement from the government, the school authorities accepted to have received amount from the government.

The School till the year 2016 was charging Rs 100 from the students as development fee, but they increased the amount to Rs 1500 this year. The commission also heard another case pertaining to death of a child at Christ Memorial School, Bhopal. The boy got electrocuted on the school campus as he came in contact with a high tension wire hanging from school’s roof top. During holidays when the school was closed, the child had entered into the premises and died in fatal accident.

The chairman said that in their investigation they found that school was at fault which led to the death of the boy. As the school was closed for holidays and the deceased was not the student of the school, the school had given Rs 1 lakh as compensation to the deceased family, they also sacked the guard. The school also deposited the amount for removal of the electricity pole from the premises, informed the commission chairman.

However, since the parents of the child are not satisfied with the school decision, they approached the commission seeking justice for their child. The commission has asked the school authorities to appear in next hearing.

Informing about other case taken up during the hearing, the Commission member Brijesh Chouhan said that Sheopur TI failed to appear before the commission despite several notices. Villagers of Ajapura had filed a complaint alleging that the government school has become a den of antisocial elements, informed Chouhan. The Commission had given three notices to TI, but he never appeared so now the Commission will take strict action against him, he added.