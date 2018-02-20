Bhopal: Scholars to brainstorm on how to measure happiness

Bhopal: How to measure how happy a person is? What makes one happy? These and other weighty and abstract questions would be the subject-matter of a two-day workshop to be held in the capital on February 22-23. Specialists from all over the world have been invited at the meet, which will dwell on developing a happiness index for state government. The participants would also be given a presentation on the activities of Anand Department.

The specialists would be asked to suggest the criterion to be used for measuring happiness. The criterion on which there is unanimity or near-unanimity will then be used to craft the happiness index.

The workshop will also discuss the modalities of introducing a course on happiness in educational institutions. What more can be done to make the people of the state happy (or happier) would also be on the agenda of the meet. Nine specialists from abroad and 15 from other states of the country have been invited at the meet. Besides, activists working in this field in the state will also take part in the event.

The foreign invitees include Prof Raj Raghunathan, McCoombs School of Business, University of Texas, Austin, USA; Dr David Jones, managing director, Talent Enterprise, Dubai, UAS, Radhika Punshi, director of Innovations and Solutions, Talent Enterprise, Dubai, UAS, Dr Heidi Karst, post-doctoral researcher, University of Waterloo, Cananda, Prateep Nyak, Professor, University of Waterloo, Canada, Tshoki and Karma Wangdi from the Centre for Bhutan Studies and GNH Research, Bhutan, Satinder Singh Rekhi from USA, Dr Saeemdu Chetri among others.

The Indian specialists who will be joining the discussion include Prof R.C. Tripathi, head, psychology department, University of Allahabad, Prof Purnima Singh, professor of psychology, HSS, IIT, Delhi, Dr Kamlesh Singh, professor, HSS, IIT, Delhi, Prof Girishvar Mishra, MGAHV, Wardha, Prof Janak Pandey, Allahabad University, Prof Vijay Kumar Shotriya, University of Delhi, Ganesh Bagadia, IIT, Kanpur, Pusphdant, AOL, Bengaluru, Marina Walter, UNDP, New Delhi, Sidharth Singh and Sudhir Goghate, IOFC, Panchgani, Preeti Mehta, Isha Foundation, Mumbai, Vishwapati Trivedi, retired IAS officer, New Delhi, Rahul Asthana, Kanpur and Prof Raj Sekharan Pillai, former V-C, IGNOU, Udaipur.