Bhopal: SC upholds cancellation of admissions of 871 dental students

BHOPAL: The Supreme Court, on Thursday, upheld the decision of the Dental Council of India cancelling the admissions of 856 BDS students, who were admitted in private colleges of the state without appearing in any admission test. The additional director of medical education, Dr Sashi Gandhi said that 871 students were given admissions on the basis of class 12 marks. The students from the year 2014 are under the scanner. The colleges were instructed to cancel the admissions of the students but they moved court. The students had also filed separate pleas in the courts. First the case was filed in the High Court Jabalpur and later some of them moved the Supreme Court. The SC said that barring 15 students, appearing in one or the other entrance exam, the admissions of all the 871 students was invalid.