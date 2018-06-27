Bhopal: SC dismisses petitions challenging district cooperative central banks’ recruitment process

Bhopal: Upholding the decision of High Court, the Supreme Court, on Tuesday, dismissed the petitions challenging the recruitment process for appointments in 37 district cooperative central banks in MP. The court observed that the selection process has to come to an end at some point and the petitioners cannot be permitted to challenge it again and again.

Advocate Arjun Garga said, “Supreme Court upheld the decision of Jabalpur High Court which had allowed the reservations in recruitment on the petition of contractual employees.” The arguments which challenged the power of the registrar to apply reservation in such appointments had been rejected by the court.

Apex Bank had notified 1634 posts for recruitment and after the selection process, had issued over 1300 appointment orders. It is for the first time that state government made reservation in cooperative banks. While the High Court maintained the reservation limit of 50 percent and Supreme Court too did not find any fault in granting reservation to SC / ST / OBC in direct recruitment even in non government banks or cooperative banks.

Advocate General Purushaindra Kaurav appeared on behalf of the apex bank and the state government. Matter was heard by a bench of Justice Arun Mishra and Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul. The petitioners Rajesh Sharma and others, who are serving the banks as a contractual employees, filed the writ petition challenging the advertisement on the ground that in some districts the reservation to SC/ST/OBC is exceeding more than 50 percent. The MPHC Bench at Indore in April 12, 2017 granted the stay to the extent of filling up post by applying more than 50 per cent reservation.

The bench at Indore after hearing the vacation plea filed by the bank vacated the stay and allowed it to fill up the posts. It is against the order of vacating the stay the petitioners filed the SLP in Supreme Court.