Bhopal: SBI credit card turns INR into US dollars

BHOPAL: An Arera Colony resident made payment through State Bank India (SBI) credit card but received message about transaction in US dollars. No police complaint has been made.

A complaint has been lodged with State Bank of India (SBI). Complaint PK Saxena, E-6 Arera Colony, had purchased a cord from Apple show room, DB Mall. He made the payment through SBI credit card. But from 8.30 PM to 11.30PM, he received continuous message about money transaction in US dollar. He immediately contacted SBI officials for blocking the SBI credit card.

PK Saxena said, “I had purchased a cord from Apple Show Room, DB Mall. I made a payment of Rs 1500 by SBI credit card. For the last 15 years, I am using SBI credit card. But this time, I continuously received message about transaction in US dollar in my phone. I immediately complained to SBI officials who blocked the card.”