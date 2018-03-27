Bhopal: Saudan unhappy with party’s slow pace

Bhopal: Bharatiya Janata Party national co-organisational general secretary Saudan Singh appeared quite annoyed over the slow pace of the state’s party organization in the ongoing election year. Singh advised the office bearers to tour.

He asked divisional and district in-charges of the party to provide details of the tours done by them. He said delivering speeches from a stage in a programme would not work. It is needed to listen to the views and the opinions of party workers from mandal to booth levels. It is the party worker whose hard work results in the party forming the government. Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was also present in the meeting.

Singh also reviewed the works suggested by national president Amit Shah during his tour. He said the works supposed to be done during ‘Janshatabadi Varsha’ of Pandit Deendayal, have not been done properly. He urged the office bearers to speak to district in-charge ministers and get ‘Samasya-Samadhan-Shivir’ organised in the districts.

Singh said the government has done quite a lot work but the party organisation is unable to put them up in front of the people in a proper way. He said the ‘Lok Swaraj Abhiyaan’ in Chhattisgarh is helping to extend the benefits of the schemes to the people.

He termed lack of communication with the party workers as the reason behind the inability to put up government’s works in public. Singh also expressed his displeasure over the working of certain morchas. He said Mahila Morcha and Anusuchit Jati Morcha are not functioning properly. He also took details of their past three months’ working.

Singh also convened a meeting at CM house late evening with the MLAs of SC and ST categories. In the presence of CM, he said works should be done focusing on both the categories. Singh also asked the MLAs about the frequency of their tours in their constituencies. Singh also reprimanded MLAs over not showing interest in the programmes of the party organisation.