Bhopal: Satyendra Singh is chairman of Gurusingh Sabha

— By FP News Service | Dec 21, 2016 08:58 am
SAGAR: The election of Gurusingh sabha was concluded in Gurudwara trust situated at Bhagwanganj on Monday. The newly chairman Satyendra Singh Hora did the announcement of thirteen member team in Gurusingh sabha. Chairman Satyendra Singh Hora, senior vice chairman Manjitsingh Chavda , junior vice chairman Charanjitsingh Bhatia, additional vice chairman Harcharansingh Naiyyar, general secretary Sarabjeet Singh Suri, secretary Kuljeet Kaur Alubaliya, store keeper Amarjeet Singh Ajmani, cashier Kuldip Singh Bhatia and member Sukhjeet Singh Aalubaliya, Charanjeet Singh Balveer Kaur Kang, Gurmitsingh Upveja, Dalvindarsingh Chawla. Sikh community has congratulated the members of the new executive.

