Bhopal: Sarang uses binocular to see cracks in bridge

Bhopal: BJP is leaving no chance to attack former CM Digvijay Singh after he claimed that cracks are developing in Subhash Nagar Bridge in a tweet. After CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s tweet in response to Singh’s tweet, other members of the BJP are also coming forward to condemn Singh.

Cooperatives minister and local MLA Vishwas Sarang on Monday inspected the bridge using binoculars. Sarang saw the complete bridge to verify Singh’s allegation. After inspecting the bridge Sarang, said that Singh should not have leveled such allegations.

Singh had tendered an apology over his tweet but he has not yet deleted the said tweet. Railways have also issued a press release in response to Singh’s tweet saying that there were no cracks in the bridge, undergoing construction. Singh has been continuously trolled on social media on this issue.