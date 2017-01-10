Free Press Journal
Bhopal: Sanket Shrivastava selected for U-19 India camp

Bhopal: Sanket Shrivastava selected for U-19 India camp

— By Staff Reporter | Jan 10, 2017 09:03 am
BHOPAL: Sanket Shrivastava of Madhya Pradesh State Cricket Academy has been selected for under-19 India camp. The camp will be organised at National Cricket Academy, Bengaluru.

