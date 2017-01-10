BHOPAL: Sanket Shrivastava of Madhya Pradesh State Cricket Academy has been selected for under-19 India camp. The camp will be organised at National Cricket Academy, Bengaluru.
Bhopal: Sanket Shrivastava selected for U-19 India camp
— By Staff Reporter | Jan 10, 2017 09:03 am
Tagged with: India camp madhya pradesh Madhya Pradesh State Cricket Academy Sanket Shrivastava Under-19
JUST ARRIVED
EDITOR’S PICK
National budget a constitutional matter
Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi is absolutely right. Presentation of national budget by a government is a “constitutional work”. Selection of…
Didi’s Bengal in a country of its own
Despite her bouts of shrillness and polemical exaggeration, the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has every right to be…
Bengaluru Pravasi Divas low on eco content
The just-concluded Pravasi Bharatiya Divas in Bengaluru was a useful exercise in so far as it focussed on the potential…
Declassified files unmask Sonia Gandhi’s role
The Narendra Modi government’s decision to make public 710 files related to the National Advisory Committee (NAC), which functioned during…
What to expect as the Donald Trump era Begins
What is however clear is that the Trump era will be different from all the previous administrations, even the Republican…