Bhopal: Sanjay Pathak used to conspire against Chief Minister

BHOPAL: Minister of state Sanjay Pathak, who came into limelight after the transfer of Katni SP Gaurav Tiwari probing the Katni Axis Bank scam, used to conspire against chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

And this is an admission made by Pathak himself. Pathak, participating in a debate on a private channel, said he was a member of the “Allegations Committee” of the Congress. The committee used to devise false allegations to be levelled against Chouhan. Pathak also said that he used to attend late night meetings where discussions were held on how to put Chouhan in the dock. He said that he attended such meetings from 2008 to 2013.

Pathak also said that the crime graph in Katni had gone up after Gaurav Tiwari taking over as SP. Thefts were on the rise and the drug mafia was dominating. In contrast, the CM, home minister Bhupendra Singh and DGP Rishi Shukla had termed Tiwari’s transfer as routine. They have also said that Tiwari was a good officer and that was why he has been posted in a bigger district.

Pathak said the photograph showing chief minister and Satish Saravgi, who is involved in the scam, together was taken in Kaimur. He said that he had nothing to do with his businesses for the past two-and-a-half years and he had quit all positions in business outfits run by him.