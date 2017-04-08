Bhopal: Sangh, sadhus get place of pride; BJP men kept away

BHOPAL: The central leadership of the BJP is maintaining a distance from the ongoing Narmada Yatra in the state, being taken out under the leadership of Shivraj Singh Chouhan. It is the RSS leaders who are ruling the roost. The Jan Abhiyan Parishad is playing the role of organiser of the Yatra and only Sangh leaders and sadhus are being invited to it.

The Yatra is to conclude on May 11 but to date, only three central ministers from the state – Narendra Singh Tomar, Thawarchand Gehlot and Phaggan Singh Kulaste – have joined it. Among the ministers elected to Parliament from the state, forest and environment minister Anil Dave, water resources minister Uma Bharati, HRD minister Prakash Javdekar and MoS for external affairs MJ Akbar are yet to join the Yatra. MEA Sushma Swaraj has not been able to come due to health issues.

Sources said Chouhan had not even invited senior BJP leaders Lalkrishna Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi to join the Yatra. Advani, who was the first BJP leader to embark on a Yatra in the country, has probably not been invited as Chouhan does not want to draw the ire of PM Modi and BJP national chief Amit Shah.

However, all top RSS leaders, including Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat, Sarkaryavah Suresh Joshi, Suresh Soni and Dattatyreya Hosbole have joined the Yatra. Other RSS leaders have also taken part in the event. Among the spiritual leaders, Dalai Lama, Murari Bapu, Bapu Satyamitranand, Avdhesanand, Sri Sri Ravishankar, Baba Ramdev, Jaggi Vasudev, Sadhvi Ritambara and Kamal Kishore Nagar participated in the Yatra at different places.

Efforts are being to rope in Modi for the concluding function of the Yatra at Amarkantak on May 11. Amit Shah is expected to join the Yatra at Jabalpur on April 17. However, the programmes of none of them have been finalised.