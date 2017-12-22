Bhopal: Samdhan Ek Din: Govt prepares to deliver services the same day

Bhopal: Citizens will now be able to get certain public services on the same day under the new ‘Samadhan Ek Din’ scheme to be launched by the chief minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan from January 11 next year. Initially, 45 services of 14 departments have been included under the scheme. These will be delivered the same day. The public service management department has made all the arrangements for the hassle-free delivery of services through Lok Seva Kendras.

The citizens can apply for the identified services at the public service delivery centre from 9.30 am to 1:30 pm. The desired services will be delivered to them the same day. The officers of departments concerned and those at the district and tehsil level will be authorised to deliver services. The staff managing the public service delivery centers would be strengthened.

Chauhan said that after taking the historic initiative of guaranteeing the delivery of public services, Madhya Pradesh will now take a unique initiative in ensuring same day delivery of public services. Under the new system, the portals of various departments like transport, women and child development, social justice, home and urban development will be used in an integrated manner. The Chief Minister gave instructions to provide training to the officials and managerial staff engaged in the service delivery system. It was informed that, the district, block level officers will be given the responsibility. The tehsildar, Janpad panchayat CEOs, municipal CMOs, block education officers, range officers, CDPO level officers will be authorized to deliver services. A special orientation workshop will be organised for them.