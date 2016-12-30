Bhopal: Sagar CMHO suspended; notice to dean of medical college

BHOPAL: The divisional commissioner of Sagar, on Thursday, suspended the chief medical and health officer (CMHO) of Sagar and has served notices on 21 doctors, including the dean of Bundelkhand Medical College and the superintendent of the associated hospital.

The in-charge commissioner Vikas Narwal informed Free Press that the commissioner Dr Manohar Agnani had suspended the CM&HO Dr DK Koshal holding him responsible for the deteriorating health services in the district.

For the past two months, the district administration and the health department is raiding various private hospitals and nursing homes to identify government doctors who are taking non-practicing allowance (NPA) and giving their services in private hospitals.

The commissioner has served notices on the doctors whose working was not found up to the mark and those who were violating the NPA norms. The dean of BMC, Dr JN Soni has been served notice for having failed to prevent doctors of the college from working in private hospitals. The commissioner has served notice on the superintendent of BMC Dr RS Verma, who is running a nursing home in his son’s name and was providing services to it.

The civil surgeon of district hospital Dr Indraj Singh Thakur had received the notice for failing to provide better facilities in the hospital and also found working in the private hospital. The commissioner has asked that their two salary increment should be stopped and they have been given 15 days to submit their replies.