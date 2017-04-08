Bhopal: Saffron flag will fly in Kerala says BJYM leader

BHOPAL: Newly-appointed national vice-president of BJYM Rahul Kothari said that it was the BJYM that had unfurled the national tricolour in Kashmir. And now it was turn of Kerala. “We will fly the saffron flag in Kerala,” he said.

Kothari, on his first visit to the city after his appointment, reached BJP headquarters on Friday where, along with state organisational secretary Suhas Bhagat, state vice-president Vijesh Lunawat and state secretary Pankaj Joshi, he garlanded the busts of Kushabhau Thakre and Rajmata Vijaya Raje Scindia. Kothari was welcomed with garlands and fireworks by hundreds of BJYM workers.