Bhopal: Rustam Singh reaches JP hospital unannounced

BHOPAL: Health minister Rustam Singh and PS health Gouri Singh visited the JP hospital for a surprise inspection on Wednesday. He visited both the old and new buildings of the hospital and also went to ICU, maternity ward, sonography room, women OPD Roshni, general OPD, operation theatre, injection room and store, X-ray room and also the cabins of doctors.

During his visit, he also talked to few patients about the facilities provided at the hospital. Some patients complained that doctors come very late and leave early. A patient who has come to the OPD informed him that doctors leave the hospital much before the scheduled time. The health minister has ordered for preparation of new rosters for doctors and has also asked the hospital management to make sure that doctors are available round the clock in the hospital. Otherwise, he warned, strict action will be taken.

He instructed civil surgeon Dr I. K. Chugh and RMO Dr Balram Upadhyay to make sure that doctors do their duty properly and all the necessary facilities are made available to the patients. During the inspection, CMHO Dr Veena Sinha was also present. Health Minister asked her to keep a close watch on the working of the hospital and make sure that patients do not suffer. NHM mission director V Kiran Gopal, NHM director, K.L. Sahu and K.K. Thassu were also present during the inspection.