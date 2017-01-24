Bhopal: Ruckus at RBI office as ‘note exchangers’ denied entry

BHOPAL: Some persons who had to come to get their demonetised currency notes exchanged on behalf of their NRI relatives at the local RBI office created a ruckus on Monday after they were refused entry.

They were asked to read a notice hung outside which said that old notes will be exchanged only in the RBI branches at New Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai and Nagpur.

The persons who had gathered at the place alleged that earlier the RBI had given time to the NRIs and other Indians who were out of the country during the period from November 9 to December 31 to get their notes exchanged on or before March 31 this year.

Even after vigorous arguments, when the guards refused to allow the persons to enter the office, they started slogans against the RBI and the government. Later, they dispersed.