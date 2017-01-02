Bhopal: RTI activist accuses state government of violating Centre’s directives

BHOPAL: The RTI activist alleges that the state government is not following the instructions of the central government. The state government is not publishing the minutes regarding the Civil Service Board, established for the transfers of the IAS officers, which was supposed to be uploaded on department’s website on January 1.

RTI activists Ajay Dubey said that the GoI had instructed the state governments through its notifications dated January 28, 2014, as instructed by the Supreme Court order, to establish the Civil Service Board in their states, which will decide the transfers of the IAS officers.

In the notifications it is instructed that the minimum tenure of the IAS should be of two years, if state government wanted to change the posting it has to declare the reason for it. He alleged that for a long time in the state, the transfer of the IAS copped up controversies. Some of the IAS officers were transferred two to three times in a year. But some controversial IAS officers retained postings because of their political clout. He asked the state government to provide the minutes of the board, but the government failed to provide them.

He also alleged that GoI have informed him through RTI, that the state government has not submitted any report into the matter. The state government had to submit the report of all the transfers including entire procedure and decision taken up to April 1, 2016.