Bhopal: RSS very annoyed with government, CM rushes to Nagpur, meets Bhagwat

Bhopal: The RSS is so annoyed with the MP government that Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had to rush to Nagpur to meet the head of the Sangh Mohan Bhagwat on Wednesday. This occurred a day after the meeting of the Coordination Committee that discussed various issues before Sah Karyabah Krishnagopal.

Complaints against the state government had already reached Bhagwat, and Chouhan went to Nagpur to put up his points before the RSS chief. At a meeting of the Sangh held in Ujjain two months ago, Bhagwat spoke to Chouhan about the functioning of the state government. The Sangh, too, gave a piece of advice to the Chief Minister after that meeting. In fact, the incidents of caste violence, during the Bharat bandh on April 2, which saw eight people dead and nearly 100 injured, has upset the Sangh’s campaign for social harmony.

The RSS is trying to bring Dalits to the Sangh through various programmes, but the violence affected their plan. Consequently, the issue figured in the Coordination Committee Meeting held in Bhopal. Besides this, the Sangh seriously took the issue of giving MoS status to some Babas. The government did not consult the RSS before taking such decision.

Keeping the ensuing elections in mind, the Sangh feels that all decisions should be jointly taken. Sources in the Sangh said after Chouhan’s meeting with Bhagwat, some important decisions may be taken on the state party president, elections and on some other issues.

Bhagwat to be invited to Gurukul meet at Ujjain

A Gurukul Mahotsav is being organised in Ujjain by the month-end. At this meet, traditional Gurukul system would be discussed and efforts would be made to bring it back. According to the RSS, Mohan Bhagwat, other Sangh leaders, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan would be invited to the meeting to be organised by the state cultural department.