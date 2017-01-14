Bhopal: RSS publicity chief at Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University

BHOPAL: A lecture on the “Concept of India” by RSS Prachar Pramukh Dr Manmohan Vaidya was organised at Makhanlal Chaturvedi National University of Journalism and Communication here on Friday. The session was organised as part of University’s silver jubilee celebrations. University’s vice chancellor Brij Kishore Kuthiyala presided over the session.

Dr Vaidya in his address said spiritualism was the basis of Indian philosophy, which makes it special in the world. Talking about the debate on intolerance and tolerance, he said India’s thinking is far ahead to the idea of tolerance and respect to each other. He said it is difficult to understand India on the basis of definition of the West, its concepts and parameters.