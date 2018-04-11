Bhopal: RSS leaders express annoyance in meetings of BJP core group, coordination  

Bhopal: The meetings of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) with BJP core group and coordination witnessed RSS leaders expressing severe annoyance over the working of state government. The RSS leaders, on the incident of conflict between two communities in the state, said that the incident has adversely affected the ‘Samrasta Abhiyaan’.

The two meetings held at city-based Sharda Vihar Parisar also marked preparation of strategy on the upcoming Assembly elections. The RSS leaders, in the presence of Sarkaryavaha Krishnagopal and national organizational general secretary Ramlal, said that the role of administration and police was not proper in the incidents taking place in the districts.

RSS leaders alleged that the working of administrative officials is affecting the work done in pursuance of their ideology. The RSS leaders on the issue of giving minister of state (MoS) status to five babas, said neither the RSS nor the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) was consulted to grant the status. It is VHP which looks after the matters related to saints and religious leaders.

In the feedback received by the RSS, the condition of the government in upcoming Assembly elections has been shown dissatisfactory. RSS leaders said that the condition at ground level is not good and if things don’t change then the condition may go out of control.

Discussion on programmes on April 14, Ambedkar Jayanti, also took place in the meeting. It was advised to repair the anti-Dalit image, being developed of BJP. It was agreed in the meeting that BJP and RSS leaders will continuously outreach with SC & ST sections in rural areas.

Issue of collective decision raised in core group

The issue of taking collective decision was raised in the meeting of BJP core group. It emerged in the meeting that decisions are taken by the government or the party organisation without holding any discussion with anyone. Senior leader Vikram Verma raised the issue of party organisation taking decision without any discussion.

It was also said in the meeting that Congress is going to enter the election arena this time with full preparation. It was said that a survey on the impact of the Yatra taken out by Digvijay Singh in the areas on the banks of river Narmada should also be done.