Bhopal: RSS chief to spend three days in MP

BHOPAL: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief, Mohan Bhagwat is arriving on a three-day state visit from January 8 to 10. Bhagwat would take stock of the works done by various units of Bharat Bharati School in Betul. Murlidhar, an RSS volunteer, had established Bharat Bharati School in 1959 and the School had students from across the country. A trust, comprising of RSS people, runs this School. Bhagwat would see the works done primarily in the fields of water conservation and woman empowerment.

Bhagwat would also see the works done by RSS unit in Bankhedi, near Piparia, under Hoshangabad district related to agriculture and self-employment. Bhopal visit is also part of Bhagwat’s tour itinerary. He may convene a meeting of key leaders of RSS in Bhopal. According to sources, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is trying for presence of Bhagwat in Narmada Yatra but he has not received his consent so far.