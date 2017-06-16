Bhopal: RSS, BJP help only big businessmen not farmers, says Digvijay

Bhopal: The RSS propaganda of ‘Hinduism is in danger’ and the Muslims will outnumber Hindus in the country is nothing but a bogey. The population of Muslims will never be more than 18 per cent of the country’s population because of the spread of education, Muslims are increasingly opting for small families. The RSS propaganda of ‘Hinduism is in danger’ and the Muslims will outnumber Hindus in the country is nothing but a bogey. The population of Muslims will never be more than 18 per cent of the country’s population because of the spread of education, Muslims are increasingly opting for small families.

This was stated by former chief minister Digvijay Singh while addressing the gathering at Jyotiraditya Scindia’s ongoing Satyagraha at the TT Nagar Dussehra Maidan on Thursday. He said that that the RSS and the BJP create problems for the farmers and tries to sow seeds of differences among the Hindus and the Muslims. They only help the big businessmen.

He claimed that the farmers’ problems are directly related with the demonetisation and import duty exemptions. After the demonetisation the farmers are the one who had suffered a lot. He said that the NDA government had imposed zero per cent duty on the import of the grains, pulses and on oilseeds.

The businessmen are getting good quality wheat for Rs 1350 per quintal even though the MSP of wheat in the state is Rs 1625. The traders are compelling the farmers to sell its wheat in Rs 1300. “No government can purchase more than 33 per cent of the total produce. The rest will be sold in open market”. He added.

Similarly, other produce like tuvar, moong and others are imported, bringing down their prices. Taking pot shots at the CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s “5 star fast-unto-death” he stated, “I am not able to understand why the self-claimed farmers’ son had to make 5-star arrangements for his fast while an ex-royal is sitting without any facilities. The farmers have to decide who is their real well-wisher”.

He also added “BJP says that if I will take a lead, the Congress will lose votes. So I have decided to remain in the background and promote other leaders”.

“The home minister of the state is inefficient, he did not know who killed the farmers in Mandsaur after two days he came to know who killed them, if would have been the chief minister, I would have sacked him”. He added.

The gathering at the satyagraha was as equal as was present on the first day, farmers and Congressmen were remained equally attentive to listen their leaders, many MLAs and formers MLAs also joined the satyagraha.

‘Nothing to do with 2018 elections’

This Satyagraha is not having any relations to the upcoming election of 2018 the Congress party will present the proposal and projects for the youths, farmers, businessmen service class people and others and will contest the election, said member of Parliament Jyotiraditya Scindia said at a press conference.

He also added that the party is a farmers’ friendly party. In the year 2008 the UPA government had waived a loan of Rs 72,000 crores of the farmers. “This was done self-motivated, none of the farmers have demanded to waived the loans”.

He asked from the chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in last 36 hours three more farmers have committed suicide, “till what number the CM will going to take proper action in favour of farmers”.

Digvijay Singh alleged that for the GST neither the businessmen of country nor the government officials are ready.

The Congress party have suggested a single slot of 18 per cent tax, but in the present GST system eight different slabs are present. He demanded that the implementation date of GST which is scheduled to start from July 1, should be extended to October 1. He also claimed that he had finished the inspector-raj from the state and have done many reformations in economy.