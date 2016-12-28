Bhopal: Rs 16 lakh in new notes confiscated from Khurai traders

BHOPAL: Piplani police confiscated Rs 16 lakh fresh currencies from two businessmen of Khurai of Sagar district. All currencies were in form of Rs 2000 denomination. Both the business men told the police that they had come to Bhopal for business purchase of garments as they are textile traders in Khurai. Police later on handed over the case to Income Tax department.

As per the police, Abhishek Jain, 35 and Abhay Jain, 35, of Khurai had come to Bhopal. Police intercepted them with Rs 16 lakh in new currency notes. They were trapped at India Mart, Indrapuri under Pipalani police station.

Investigating Officer (IO) SK Chouhan said, “Case has been handed over to Income Tax department. We simply confiscated the huge stacks of Rs 2000 notes they had. This is one the biggest seizures of the new currency in the state capital.”