Bhopal: Rs 11 cr in cash seized by I-T in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh

Undeclared income of Rs 52 crore caught in raids on 49 business groups

Rs 1.78 cr seized in surveys; Rs 9.39 cr on basis of police inputs

BHOPAL: The Income Tax (I-T) department has seized Rs 1.78 crore in cash in raids conducted on 11 business groups in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, post-demonetisation. Principal Income Tax Director (Investigations) RK Paliwal, interacting with media persons here on Friday, said jewellery worth Rs 57 lakh has been recovered in these raids.

He said action was taken against 84 business groups in MP and CG and 8 cases have been handed over to the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

According to Paliwal, cash was seized in 24 cases based on information provided by the police. He said most of the places raided were in Bhopal and Indore. Survey was conducted on 49 business establishments, including 24 jewellers and nine builders, in which undeclared income to the tune of Rs 52 crore was seized.

Paliwal said Rs 9.39 crore, including Rs 2.17 crore in the form of new currency, has been seized on the basis of information given by police and intelligence.

He said there are 400 bank accounts in which more than 1 crore have been deposited after demonetisation. Holders of these accounts have been asked to submit reply. He said I-T is also collecting information from the banks about the accounts in which huge amounts was deposited after demonetisation. He said I-T will first catch those who have done manipulations on a large scale. It will later focus on those who have deposited smaller amounts.

Rs 25 lakh cash, 2 kg jewellery recovered from Vaswani’s place

In the I-T raids conducted at Vaswani’s establishments, a sum of Rs 25 lakh has been recovered. Jewellery weighing 2 kilograms has also been seized from his lockers and house. The cash seized from his house is in new currency. I-T officials are quizzing Vaswani and his family members about the sources of the cash.

Rs 100 cr deposited in 500 Jan Dhan a/c in western MP

Indore: Altogether Rs 100 crore were found to have been deposited in 500 Jan Dhan accounts in the banks in western Madhya Pradesh post-demonetisation, according to the Income Tax Department. The Department had gathered information of inconsistencies in 500 Jan Dhan accounts with collective cash deposits of over Rs 100 crore, said Prashant Jha, Additional Director of Income Tax, Investigation Wing, here.

The Department is also probing 500 other (ordinary) bank accounts which received deposits of Rs one crore or more (each) post November 8. “We got the information about deposits of over Rs one crore or more, made after November 8 demonetisation announcement, in 350 accounts in various banks in 16 districts of western region of Madhya Pradesh,” said V K Mathur, Chief Income Tax Commissioner (Indore region).

Rs 47.74 cr unaccounted income of bullion traders, jewellers unearthed

Bengaluru: The Income Tax department on Friday said it has detected undisclosed income of Rs 47.74 crore after surveys were conducted at half-a-dozen bullion traders and jewellers in the city following surge in their sales post demonetisation. Officials said the operations were carried out after the investigation wing of the department here got inputs that these traders dealing in the yellow metal and precious stones recorded sales much higher than that in the same period last year. “Apart from receipts in RTGS (funds transfer system through bank) in their (traders) accounts, there were huge cash deposits. On verification of cash sales, it was found that more of these transactions were done in October-November this year and all cash transactions were kept below the Rs 2 lakh threshold and without any details regarding the customer to whom the sale was made.