Bhopal: Rs 10 lakh MGNREGS wages unpaid for four years

UMARIA: This is the tale of pre-dominantly tribal, hilly villages of Umaria district. For the past 4-5 years, the residents of almost all the villages are waiting for the payment of their wages to the tune of Rs 10 lakh.

The Akashkot area of the district is not fit for agriculture. The land is rocky and uneven. Moreover, there is an acute shortage of water. This has made life difficult for the tribals inhabiting the area. Doing manual labour is the only option before them. Under MGNREGS, work has to be provided for 100 days in a year to the beneficiaries and their wages have to be paid within 15 days.

According to the villages, in the year 2013-14, a CC Road was constructed in village Kacchartola of Mali panchayat. Other works including construction of cattle shed, stop dam and gravel road and community centres were also taken up. Wells were also dug.

However, wages of 423 residents of nine villages for work done in all these projects have not been paid to date. The total overdue amount is Rs 10.88 lakh.

The villagers say that due to delay in payment of the wages, they are facing all sorts of problems. They are being forced to migrate to cities and towns to look for work. The villagers are in dire straits with a large number of severely-malnourished children and pregnant women. On March 31, around 200 persons marched to the collectorate and handed over a memorandum to the collector demanding immediate payment of their overdue wages. However, they have little hope.