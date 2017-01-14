Bhopal: Rs 10 crore tax evasion by Mayo, Manoria Hospitals

BHOPAL: The income-tax (I-T) raids conducted on city-based Mayo Hospital owners AK Jaiswal and Viraj Jaiswal and Manoria Hospital have revealed a tax evasion to the tune of Rs 10 crore so far. According to sources in I-T, search is still in progress and the documents recovered would be examined before reaching to any conclusion. I-T sleuths have seized bills and patients details from the premises of both the hospitals. I-T sleuths have discovered serious irregularities from the documents recovered from Mayo College of Management.

The bills and receipts of medicine purchase are being checked to ascertain the actual expenses of these hospitals, as shown in their income tax returns. The employees of the hospitals are also being quizzed to know the actual salaries given to them.