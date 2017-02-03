Bhopal: Roti-Kuti scheme opens food at Rs 1

KATNI: ‘Anandam Roti Kuti’ scheme opened in the guidance of collector Vishesh Gadpale on Thursday on the premises of Old Court, this scheme is dedicated to the humanity and for helping the others. In this ambitious scheme the poor people can take the food in only 1 Rs and it is started by serving food to poor people with love and affection.

On this occasion Corporation Commissioner Sanjay Jain, Public Representative Shankar Mehto, Abhishek Tamrkar, Anil Khare, Ashish Kandele, Satyanarayan Tiwari, Dabbu Rajak, Industrialist Pawan Mittal, Sudhir Mishra, Niraj Gupta, Dr Pankaj Gupta, Pawan Pandey including large number of citizens were present.