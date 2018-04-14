Bhopal: Road widening work hassles commuters on Chetak Bridge

Bhopal: Owing to road widening work, Chetak Bridge on Friday morning witnessed a massive chaos with lined up vehicles crawling in snail’s pace on the stretch up to Jyoti Talkies.

The extent of the traffic disorder was so much that a police team had to be deployed to check that according to diversion plan no heavy vehicle was allowed to ply on the stretch between 10 am and 3 pm. Moreover, the widening work occupying a great chunk of space had almost choked the road forcing the two-wheelers to crawl through the narrow space left on the stretch, let alone any large vehicle.

As the situation grew worse, police later had to even put up barricades to stop vehicular movement on the road until the already piled up vehicles were cleared. Plying of passenger buses too were restricted for a while putting common men in great difficulty.

The traffic snarl indeed gave a tough time to the commuters, especially who were trying to reach ISBT or Anna Nagar via the stretch after 12 pm, as they had to opt for the route via MP Nagar Zone 1 and Gautam Nagar to reach the destinations. The vehicles coming from Zone 1 and heading towards Chetak Bridge had to divert towards Board office Square and then to the railway over bridge at Habibganj to reach major areas of the city like Saket Nagar and BHEL.

There were several instances when frustrated commuters, who were caught in the mess, got into heated exchange with cops over the unsuspected mess during the peak hours. On being contacted, railway PRO IA Siddiqui said that “Though the development work is being carried out by our department the diversion plan and traffic arrangements on the stretch were solely managed by the traffic department.”

Admitting the traffic chaos indeed had taken a very bad shape on the stretch, additional superintendent of police (traffic) Mahendra Jain said “The traffic movement in the area was halted as cranes used in the project were kept on the road and also, that we wanted to ensure safety there.”